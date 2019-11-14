Hear an Exclusive From the ‘Dark Waters’ Soundtrack
Posted on Thursday, November 14th, 2019 by Chris Evangelista
Composer Marcelo Zarvos (Fences, The Affair) teams with director Todd Haynes for Dark Waters, a legal thriller about an attorney (Mark Ruffalo) who ties one of the world’s largest corporations to a series of unexplained deaths. The film opens this month, and ahead of the release, we’re debuting an exclusive from Zarvos’ Dark Waters soundtrack. Hear it below.
Dark Waters Soundtrack
In Dark Waters, “Corporate environmental defense attorney Rob Bilott (Mark Ruffalo) has just made partner at his prestigious Cincinnati law firm in large part due to his work defending Big Chem companies. He finds himself conflicted after he’s contacted by two West Virginia farmers who believe that the local DuPont plant is dumping toxic waste in the area landfill that is destroying their fields and killing their cattle. Hoping to learn the truth about just what is happening, Bilott, with help from his supervising partner in the firm, Tom Terp (Tim Robbins), files a complaint that marks the beginning of an epic 15-year fight—one that will not only test his relationship with his wife, Sarah (Anne Hathaway) but also his reputation, his health and his livelihood.”
Lakeshore Records will release Dark Waters—Original Motion Picture Soundtrack featuring music by Marcelo Zarvos digitally on November 22, which is the same date the film opens.
“In addition to my deep admiration for Todd Haynes’ work, I also believe deeply in the subject of environmental justice portrayed in Dark Waters,” said Zarvos. “I was very inspired by what I watched and read about the incredible work and fight that attorney Robert Bilott (Mark Ruffalo) put up against the chemical giant DuPont. It feels to me like an incredibly important film to come out at this particular point in time with all the political upheaval particularly in the environmental policies being instituted by the U.S. government.”
Zarvos added:
“Apart from the idea of singularity and how the score unfolds from a very simple thematic idea, as the music grows more layered and complex, we never lose sight of the basic emotion that is the driving force of Dark Waters. Even in the film’s darkest moments, Todd Haynes and I wanted to make sure we never forget the real human cost of what happened in West Virginia. And I believe we managed to achieve that in this score, to keep the film grounded in human emotion at all times, while being faced with some of the darkest and most disturbing facts that affect literally 99% percent of human beings all over our planet.”
I haven’t seen Dark Waters yet, but I’m a sucker for this type of thriller, so I’ll be catching it for sure when it opens next week. The full track list for the upcoming soundtrack is below.
Track List
01. Drive to Parkersburg
02. City Montage
03. Filing the Suit
04. Cow Attack
05. Sea of Boxes
06. TV Reports
07. The Findings
08. Helicopter at Wilbur’s
09. Teflon Connection
10. Memo / EPA Hearing
11. Angry Joe
12. Leave This Place / Blood Testing
13. Funny Teeth
14. Still Fighting
15. Bucky
16. Harry’s Call Center
17. Opening Credits
18. Meeting Wilbur / PFOA
19. DuPont Deposition
20. Garage Paranoia
21. Rob Brings Report / Wilbur’s Videos
22. Dark Waters
23. End Credits