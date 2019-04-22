Having failed to work on the big screen, Stephen King‘s fantasy epic The Dark Tower is headed to smaller pastures with Amazon’s new Dark Tower TV series. Rather than follow the path of King’s books exactly, the series is said to be more of a prequel – which means it will likely use elements from the forth book in the series, Wizard and Glass. We already learned who would be playing the leads of the show, and now a new Dark Tower TV series cast member has been added. Jerome Flynn, who plays Bronn on Game of Thrones, has come aboard in an unspecified role. All we know is that Flynn is playing some sort of cowboy.

Speaking with The Mirror, actor Jerome Flynn spilled the beans regarding his involvement in The Dark Tower TV series:

“Game of Thrones has opened doors to some great stuff. I’m getting offered stuff I never would have.” And his next part is another fantasy – one of his own. He will play a cowboy in the dramatization of Stephen King’s seven-book Dark Tower series. Jerome says: “I’ve always said I’d like to play a cowboy – and now one has come along. I’m excited for that.”

This news is a bit bittersweet, because Flynn would actually make a great Roland Deschain, the lead character of the saga. But that’s not who he’s playing, because Sam Strike (Leatherface) is playing that part instead. So who is Flynn playing then? That’s not entirely clear. The story refers to his character as a “cowboy”, but that means he’s likely playing a Gunslinger, one of the peacekeeper of Mid-World, the alternate universe The Dark Tower is set in. Think of them as knights, with guns.

Roland is the main Gunslinger of the books – the last of his kind, in fact, when The Dark Tower books begin. But since the TV series is a prequel, more Gunslingers will still be alive and kicking. Wizard and Glass, book 4 in the series, jumps back in time to tell a prequel story about Roland’s younger days, where we meet his fellow Gunslingers and his Ka-tet – a group bound together by fate. Could Flynn be playing one of these characters? Maybe, but most of them are Roland’s age, and Flynn is clearly older than actor Sam Strike.

With that in mind, my guess is Flynn is playing someone a bit further along in years. My guess is Flynn is playing Steven Deschain, Roland’s father who was also a Gunslinger. He could also be playing Eldred Jonas, a failed Gunslinger who is the villain of Wizard of Glass. Of course, he could also be playing a brand new character invented for the show. Hopefully we’ll know more soon.