Daily Podcast: Winter Soldier/Falcon, Attack on Titan, Halloween, Flash Gordon, Elm Street, House That Jack Built, Game of Thrones & Netflix
Posted on Wednesday, October 31st, 2018 by Peter Sciretta
On the October 31, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and tv news, including Winter Soldier/Falcon, Attack on Titan, Halloween, Flash Gordon, Nightmare on Elm Street, The House That Jack Built, Game of Thrones, and Netflix.
Opening Banter: It’s Halloween. What does everyone have planned for tonight?
In The News:
- Peter: Falcon/Winter Soldier TV Series Planned for Disney Streaming Service, Scarlet Witch Show May Co-Star Vision
- HT: ‘Attack on Titan’ Movie in the Works With ‘It’ Director Andy Muschietti
- Chris: Cool Stuff: First-Ever Laurie Strode Action Figure Coming from NECA
- HT: ‘Nightmare on Elm Street’ Star Heather Langenkamp Would “Love” to Do Another Sequel
- Ben: New ‘Flash Gordon’ Movie Coming From ‘Overlord’ Director
- Chris: Controversial ‘The House That Jack Built’ Director’s Cut to Play in Theaters One Night Only
- Ben: HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel Series Casts Naomi Watts in a Lead Role
- Ben: No, the ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel is Not Called ‘The Long Night’ – At Least, Not Yet
- Chris: Working at Netflix Doesn’t Sound Very Fun, According to Employees
