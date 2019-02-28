Daily Podcast: We Try To Imagine How A Viewmaster Movie Will Even Work, Bond 25, Suicide Squad, The Baby-Sitters Club, Walking Dead, Disney and Hulu
Posted on Thursday, February 28th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the February 28, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in Chief Peter Sciretta is joined by senior writer Ben Pearson, and writer Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and tv news, including Bond 25 and Suicide Squad casting, The Baby-Sitters Club on Netflix, Disney villains tv series, Hulu ownership, a Viewmaster movie, and another Walking Dead tv series.
Opening Banter: It’s the final day of February 2019.
In The News:
- Ben: ‘Bond 25’: Oscar Winner Rami Malek Will Play the Villain, Billy Magnussen Could Play a New Agent
- Chris: ‘Suicide Squad 2’ Cast Loses Will Smith Due to Scheduling Conflicts
- Ben: New Version of ‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ Coming to Netflix, Will “Reflect Modern-Day Issues”
- Chris: ‘View-Master’ Movie Back in Development, Will Probably Win Best Picture Someday
- Ben: Disney In Talks to Acquire WarnerMedia’s 10% Stake in Hulu
- Ben: Disney Villains Show ‘Book of Enchantment’ Coming to Disney+
- Chris: Yet Another ‘Walking Dead’ Spin-Off is Coming to AMC
