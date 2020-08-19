Daily Podcast: Visiting the Set of Wonder Woman 1984
Posted on Wednesday, August 19th, 2020 by Peter Sciretta
On the August 19, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film writer Hoai-Tran Bui to discuss her trip to the set of Wonder Woman 1984.
In Our Feature Presentation: HT visits the set of Wonder Woman 1984.
- ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ May Be Set in the Past, But It’s a Superhero Movie About Today [Set Visit Report]
- Where and when was the set visit?
-
- Crazy Rich and The Meg
- DC shooting
-
- What is your spoiler free takeaway from what you saw and learned?
- What was Patty and Gal like?
- Patty claims this isn’t a sequel?
- How will this film fit into the now complicated DC film universe?
- What was the scene that you saw filmed?
- This film is more about Wonder Woman in our world… What has she been up to?
- Does that mean we won’t see anything from her world?
- ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Goes Back to Themyscira for the Amazonian Olympics [Set Visit]
- Steve Trevor returns
- How ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Flips the Dynamic Between Diana and Steve [Set Visit]
- Why is it set in the 1980s?
- Tell us about Pedro Pascal’s character.
- Lets talk about the film’s villains
- This film will introduce Cheetah
- HT’s Theory
All the other stuff you need to know:
