Daily Podcast: Visiting The Set of Disney’s ‘Jungle Cruise’
Posted on Thursday, July 1st, 2021 by Peter Sciretta
On the July 1, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by news editor Hoai-Tran Bui to talk about visiting the set of Disney’s Jungle Cruise.
Opening Banter: Congrats to HT on her promotion.
In Our Feature Presentation:
- ‘Jungle Cruise’ Wants to Be the Next ‘Pirates of the Caribbean,’ With a Dash of ‘Romancing the Stone’ [Set Visit Report]
- How long ago was this set visit?
- What did you see filming? What sets?
- How are they turning a theme park ride into a movie?
- What did you learn about the characters?
- What did you learn about the plot?
- What do you make of the comedy/action balance?
- Will this be the next Pirates of the Caribbean franchise?
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.