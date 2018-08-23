On the August 23, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by weekend editor Brad Oman and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to read some responses in the Mail Bag and talk about the latest film and tv news, including Death Note 2, Top Gun 2, The Happytime Murders, Wonder Woman 1984 composer, and the DC Universe.

In The Mail Bag: Yesterday we asked you to write in to suggest which filmmakers you’d like to see as Funko POP figures.

First up Peter asks Brad: What directors would you like to see as Pop figures?

Rob M from Maryland would “love to see a Wes Craven pop wearing a Freddy sweater while holding a scream mask. Or Peter Jackson with a one ring necklace.”

Jordan F from Toledo OH: “I would love to see a Quentin Tarantino funko pop. With the huge forehead and slicked back brown hair in a pulp fiction black suit.”

Kolin S from San Jose, CA: You gotta have a Coen Brothers 2 pack and Alejandro G. Iñárritu Alfonso Cuarón Maybe a 3 amigos 3 pack with those two and Guillermo Del Toro

Eric S from Grand Prairie, TX: “ Tim Burton is distinguishable enough to have his own Funko Pop.”

Carl M from Christchurch New Zealand: “How about Peter Jackson (New Zealand dominating hollywood) and David Lynch and Christopher Nolan”

Scott A: “I have a director you definitely overlooked. I think after Alfred Hitchcock, Stanley Kubrick is an obvious next choice. Distinctive features, a huge fan following, and a filmmaker that truly impacted cinema, I think it’s a great option if his estate would ever sign off of the idea.”

Ivan H suggests a Japanese masters series Kurosawa, Ozu, Miyazaki, & Takahata .

Aaron from Kentucky: “One person that immediately sprang to mind was John Carpenter . I believe he has a unique look that would translate well to the toy and enough of a cult following to make for a popular Funko Pop. Another director who would look good as a Funko Pop is Spike Lee . Put him in some wild colors and add the glasses and it will fly off shelves! And finally, I’d like to see a Funko Pop to honor the late great Stanley Kubrick . He has a unique look and made so many great films that it’s a no brainer he should be honored with his own figure.”

Josh in Charlotte NC: “The following distinctive-looking directors would make great figures no matter the style. Tim Burton David Lynch Clint Eastwood Ridley Scott Francis Ford Coppola Stanley Kubrick Akira Kurosawa David Cronenberg Chris Nolan Quentin Tarantino James Cameron John Woo Peter Jackson Steven Soderbergh Ron Howard Coen Brothers Spike Lee Oliver Stone Woody Allen Ed Wood ”

In The News:

