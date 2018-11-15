Daily Podcast: The Nothing News Episode (But Somehow It’s Still Good)
Posted on Thursday, November 15th, 2018 by Peter Sciretta
On the November 15, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to talk about the latest film and tv news, including FilmStruck, Blumhouse, Bosch, Bad Robot, Captain Marvel and Jack Black.
Opening Banter: News is starting to dry up as Thanksgiving week approaches.
In The News:
- HT: Spielberg, Scorsese, Nolan and More Are Trying to Save FilmStruck
- Ben: Amazon Will Stream Eight Exclusive Blumhouse Features From Diverse Directors
- Peter: Amazon Orders ‘Bosch’ Season 6, Because People Can’t Get Enough of ‘Bosch’!
- Ben: Bad Robot Announces Six New Movies, Including a Thriller From ‘The Good Place’ Writer Megan Amram
- HT: Why Nick Fury Waited To Call Carol Danvers, According to the ‘Captain Marvel’ Prelude Comic
- Ben: Jack Black Doc ‘The Insufferable Groo’, About a Tommy Wiseau-Style Filmmaker, Finds U.S. Distribution
All the other stuff you need to know:
