Daily Podcast: The Best Movies of the 2020 Sundance Film Festival
Posted on Wednesday, January 29th, 2020 by Peter Sciretta
On the January 29, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Chris Evangelista to discuss the best films of the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.
Opening Banter: Ben and Chris are back!
Our Feature Presentation: The Best of Sundance 2020
- Chris: Miss Americana
- Ben: Bad Hair
- Chris: Horse Girl
- Ben: Come Away
- Chris: Shirley
- Ben: Sylvie’s Love
- Chris: Possessor
- Ben: Palm Springs
What were some of the most buzzed about films (that you saw or didn’t see)?
Was this year’s sundance any different than usual?
Ben’s VR thing
Andy Samberg’s ‘Palm Springs’ Breaks Sundance Sales Records — By 69 Cents
