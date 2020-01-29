On the January 29, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Chris Evangelista to discuss the best films of the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.

Opening Banter: Ben and Chris are back!

Our Feature Presentation: The Best of Sundance 2020

Chris: Miss Americana

Ben: Bad Hair

Chris: Horse Girl

Ben: Come Away

Chris: Shirley

Ben: Sylvie’s Love

Chris: Possessor

Ben: Palm Springs

What were some of the most buzzed about films (that you saw or didn’t see)?

Was this year’s sundance any different than usual?

Ben’s VR thing

Andy Samberg’s ‘Palm Springs’ Breaks Sundance Sales Records — By 69 Cents

Other Articles Mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know: