Daily Podcast: The Best Films of Sundance 2021
Posted on Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 by Ben Pearson
On the February 2, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to run down some of the best movies they’ve seen so far at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival.
Opening Banter: Brad can’t be with us today, but we’ll link to all of his reviews in the show notes. We’re going to each talk about three movies.
In Our Feature Presentation:
- HT’s Three:
- Chris’s Three:
- ‘Wild Indian’ Review: A Powerful, Unforgettable Drama That Simmers With Raw Emotion
- ‘Passing’ Review: Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga Deliver Exceptional Performances in Rebecca Hall’s Directorial Debut
- ‘In the Earth’ Review: Ben Wheatley Gets Wild in the Woods With a Pandemic Horror Film That Assaults Your Senses
- Ben’s Three:
Other Articles Mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.