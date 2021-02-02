Daily Podcast: The Best Films of Sundance 2021

On the February 2, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to run down some of the best movies they’ve seen so far at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival.

Opening Banter: Brad can’t be with us today, but we’ll link to all of his reviews in the show notes. We’re going to each talk about three movies.

In Our Feature Presentation:

Other Articles Mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know: