On the October 17, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to discuss the latest film and TV news, including The Batman’s new Riddler, Superintelligence heading directly to HBO Max, Bone being adapted for Netflix, whether the newly-announced Harry Potter subscription service is worth it, and how Studio Ghibli films will be available for streaming after all.

