On the December 2, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film writer Chris Evangelista to have a spoiler-filled discussion about Watchmen episode 7, titled “An Almost Religious Awe.”



Opening Banter:

In Our Feature Presentation:

Episode structure sort of mirrors the Doctor Manhattan issue of the Watchmen comics, rapidly flashing back and forward in time

What happened on the White Night? Cal has been Doctor Manhattan since at least 2009, but didn’t know it – he presumably didn’t use any powers to protect Angela that night

Does the 7th Kavalry know his identity? How?

We Need to Talk About Calvin

Other Articles Mentioned:

The ‘Watchmen’ Reference Guide: Every Easter Egg in “An Almost Religious Awe”

‘Watchmen’ is Ready to Blow Your Mind with “An Almost Religious Awe”

All the other stuff you need to know:

You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.

/Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes , Google Podcasts , Overcast , Spotify and all the popular podcast apps ( RSS ).

Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com . Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.

Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!