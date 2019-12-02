Daily Podcast: Spoiler Discussion of ‘Watchmen’ Episode 7, “An Almost Religious Awe”
Posted on Monday, December 2nd, 2019 by Ben Pearson
On the December 2, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film writer Chris Evangelista to have a spoiler-filled discussion about Watchmen episode 7, titled “An Almost Religious Awe.”
Opening Banter:
In Our Feature Presentation:
- We Need to Talk About Calvin
- Doctor Manhattan reveal – hammer time
- Does the 7th Kavalry know his identity? How?
- What happened on the White Night? Cal has been Doctor Manhattan since at least 2009, but didn’t know it – he presumably didn’t use any powers to protect Angela that night
- Episode structure sort of mirrors the Doctor Manhattan issue of the Watchmen comics, rapidly flashing back and forward in time
- Lady Trieu, the Millennium Clock, and Bian
- Bian is Lady Trieu’s mother…who is her father?
- Early jump into crackpot corner for a theory
- Does Bian know Cal’s secret identity? Maybe why she doesn’t let him in?
- Lady Trieu has a “secret plan to save humanity” – do you believe her?
- Angela learns that the natural host feeding her memories is an elephant
- The Trial of Adrian Veidt
- This is a legal drama now!
- Fart joke: yay or nay?
- What’s up with that Crookshanks wink and Veidt’s single tear?
- Additional topics
- Angela’s flashbacks to childhood, Sister Night origins, June’s death
- Agent Blake’s trapdoor scenario: Keene lays out his big plan
- Looking Glass survived; now has a Rorschach mask
- Theory: could he become the new Doctor Manhattan? Lube Man’s gotta be coming back to try to save Laurie next week, right?
Other Articles Mentioned:
- ‘Watchmen’ is Ready to Blow Your Mind with “An Almost Religious Awe”
- The ‘Watchmen’ Reference Guide: Every Easter Egg in “An Almost Religious Awe”
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.