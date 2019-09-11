Daily Podcast: Prepare For Award Season With The Best Movies of the Toronto International Film Festival
Posted on Wednesday, September 11th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the September 11, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film writer Chris Evangelista to discuss the best films he saw at the Toronto International Film Festival.
Opening Banter: Chris has returned!
- Why should people care about the films that play at the Toronto International Film Festival?
- How was Chris’ TIFF this year?
- Nicolas Cage, Richard Stanley, and Joely Richardson on the Cosmic Horrors of ‘Color Out of Space’ [TIFF 2019 Interview]
In Our Feature Presentation: Chris talks about the films he saw at the Toronto International Film Festival:
Chris’ Top 10:
- ‘Dolemite Is My Name’ Review: Eddie Murphy’s Triumphant Return is a Big Winner [TIFF 2019]
- PAIN & GLORY
- ‘The Personal History of David Copperfield’ Review: A Delightful Dickens Adaptation From Armando Iannucci [TIFF 2019]
- ‘Joker’ Review: Joaquin Phoenix is Phenomenal in This Nihilistic Nightmare [TIFF 2019]
- ‘Marriage Story’ Review: Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson Dazzle In Noah Baumbach’s Heartfelt Drama [TIFF 2019]
- ‘Waves’ Review: An Ambitious Saga of a Family Crumbling Before Our Eyes [TIFF 2019]
- LIGHTHOUSE
- HIDDEN LIFE
- ‘Knives Out’ Review: Rian Johnson’s Star-Studded Whodunit is Hilarious, Clever and Endlessly Entertaining [TIFF 2019]
- ‘Jojo Rabbit’ Review: Taika Waititi Expertly Balances Darkness and Light in One Of the Year’s Best Films [TIFF 2019]
Brief Mentions:
- ‘True History of the Kelly Gang’ Review: A Punk-Rock Outlaw Tale Covered in a Thick Layer of Grime [TIFF 2019]
- ‘Color Out of Space’ Review: Nicolas Cage Screams In Richard Stanley’s Absolutely Batsh*t Crazy Lovecraft Adaptation [TIFF 2019]
- ‘Uncut Gems’ Review: Adam Sandler Makes Bad Choices in the Latest Tense Saga From the Safdie Brothers [TIFF 2019]
- ‘Ford v Ferrari’ Review: James Mangold’s Racing Drama Thrills When On the Track, Slogs When Off [TIFF 2019]
- ‘Sound of Metal’ Review: Riz Ahmed Delivers a Powerhouse Performance In This Jarring Drama [TIFF 2019]
- ‘Synchronic’ Review: Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead Play With Time and Space Again [TIFF 2019]
- BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD
All the other stuff you need to know:
