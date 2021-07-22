Daily Podcast: New Batgirl, Assembled: The Making of Loki, Pen15, and More
Posted on Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 by Ben Pearson
On the July 22, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by senior writer and weekend editor Brad Oman to talk about the latest film and TV news, including the new Batgirl, Zack Snyder, why we haven’t seen a Transformers/G.I Joe crossover, Pen15, and Assembled: The Making of Loki.
Opening Banter:
In The News:
- Ben: The New ‘Batgirl’ is ‘In the Heights’ Star Leslie Grace
- Ben: Zack Snyder’s Stone Quarry Productions Signs First-Look Deal with Netflix
- Brad: Here’s Why a ‘Transformers’ and ‘G.I. Joe’ Crossover Movie Hasn’t Happened Yet
- Ben: A ‘Pen15’ Animated Episode is Coming to Hulu Next Month
- Brad: ‘Assembled: The Making of Loki’: 15 Things We Learned About Marvel’s Multiverse Mischief
