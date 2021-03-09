Daily Podcast: Movies About Other Movies, Steven Spielberg’s New Film, Agatha Harkness in the MCU, and More
Posted on Tuesday, March 9th, 2021 by Ben Pearson
On the March 9, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and writer Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and TV news, including Steven Spielberg’s next directing project, the future of Kathryn Hahn in the MCU, and a jostling for the all-time box office crown.
Opening Banter:
In The News:
- (Ben) Steven Spielberg to Direct a Movie About His Own Childhood; Michelle Williams to Star
- (Brad) ‘WandaVision’ Sensation Kathryn Hahn Discusses the Future of Agatha Harkness in the MCU
- (Chris) ‘Avatar’ Re-Release in China Could See James Cameron Reclaim Box Office Crown From ‘Avengers: Endgame’
In The Mailbag:
- Tyler from Seattle: I just watched Hearts of Darkness and was thinking, what are the best movies about other movies? Most that I think of are documentaries but there are more narrative films like Ed Wood or The Disaster Artist. Some of mine are Best Worst Movie and Overnight. What are some of yours?
- Ben: Hail, Caesar!, One Cut of the Dead, Burden of Dreams
- Brad: Tropic Thunder, Brigsby Bear, Bowfinger, Boogie Nights
- Chris: If we’re talking movies about real movies, then The Aviator and Ed Wood would be at the top of my list; movies about fictional movies – The Player, Mulholland Drive, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Barton Fink.
Other Articles Mentioned:
