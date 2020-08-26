Daily Podcast: Justice League, AppleTV+, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Lord of the Rings, Nutty Professor, Powerpuff Girls, and Tenet
Posted on Wednesday, August 26th, 2020 by Peter Sciretta
On the August 26, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to talk about the latest film and tv news, including Justice League, AppleTV+, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Lord of the Rings, nutty Professor, Powerpuff Girls, and Tenet.
In The News:
- Ben: WarnerMedia Investigating ‘Justice League’ Production, Making This Movie Somehow More Controversial Than Ever
- What kind of abuse?
- HT: AppleTV+ is Planning to Add Augmented Reality Companion Content
- How would this work?
- Ben: ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ Sequel Directors Replaced, and All of Their Footage Has Been Scrapped
- How often does this happen?
- HT: Blumhouse to Reboot ‘The Thing’ With John Carpenter Involved
- Do you think there is a clever blumhouse approach to this horror franchise?
- HT: ‘The Nutty Professor’ Remake Coming From the ‘Scream’ Reboot Team
- WHY?!
- Ben: Live-Action ‘Powerpuff Girls’ Show in the Works at The CW
- What is the point of even doing this in live action?
- Ben: Gollum Becomes the Hero of His Own Story in ‘Lord of the Rings’ Prequel Game Trailer
- What is even the story of this game? Gollum eats some fish?
- HT (og Chris): ‘Tenet’ Won’t Play at Drive-Ins in Markets Where Indoor Theaters Are Closed
- Do you think WB will change their mind?
