Daily Podcast: Joss Whedon Leaves His Own Show, Godzilla vs. Kong, The Mandalorian S2, and More
Posted on Monday, November 30th, 2020 by Ben Pearson
On the November 30, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by weekend editor Brad Oman to talk about the latest film and TV news, including the death of David Prowse, the fate of Godzilla vs. Kong, Joss Whedon’s HBO show, and The Mandalorian season 2.
Opening Banter:
In the News:
- Brad: David Prowse, the Towering Actor Who Played Darth Vader in ‘Star Wars’, Has Died at 85
- Brad: ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Likely to Get a Streaming Release, Probably at HBO Max
- Brad: Joss Whedon Leaves HBO’s New Series ‘The Nevers’ Before First Season Begins
- Brad: ‘The Mandalorian’ May Take Place Before the Final Scene of ‘Star Wars Rebels’ – Here’s What That Means
- Brad: ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 May Already Be Done With One of the New Characters
Articles mentioned in today’s episode:
- Katee Sackhoff on the Thrill and Challenges of Returning to ‘Star Wars’ as Bo-Katan in ‘The Mandalorian’
All the other stuff you need to know:
