Daily Podcast: JJ Abrams Not Directing DC Movies, Lord of the Rings TV Directors, & WarnerMedia/Discovery Merger
Posted on Monday, May 17th, 2021 by Peter Sciretta
On the May 17, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson, and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to discuss the latest film and tv news, including JJ Abrams Not Interested in Directing DC Movies, Lord of the Rings TV Series directors, and WarnerMedia to merge with Discovery.
In The News:
- Ben: ‘Uprising’: ‘Bumblebee’ Director Travis Knight to Direct Vampire Action Thriller for Netflix
- HT: Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ Series Recruits ‘The Witcher’ Director Charlotte Brändström
- Ben: J.J. Abrams Doesn’t Have Any Interest in Directing Any of the DC Projects Bad Robot is Producing
- HT: AT&T to Spin Off WarnerMedia, Including HBO Max, in $43 Billion Deal with Discovery
- Ben plugs his feature: An Interview With the Guy Who Yells “It’s the Rocketeer!” in ‘The Rocketeer’
