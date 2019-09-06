On the September 6, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall to talk about Jacob’s visit to the set of Doctor Sleep. Then, you’ll hear Ben’s interview with It: Chapter Two director Andy Muschietti.

Opening Banter:

In our Feature Presentation:

‘It: Chapter Two’ Director Andy Muschietti on His “Definitive” Cut of the ‘It’ Saga, Designing Creepy Creatures, and More [Interview]

Why ‘Doctor Sleep’ Director Mike Flanagan Set Out to Make a Sequel to ‘The Shining’ [Set Visit]

‘Doctor Sleep’ Star Ewan McGregor on Channeling Jack Nicholson (But Not Too Much) [Set Visit Interview]

What ‘Doctor Sleep’ Director Mike Flanagan Learned From Making ‘The Haunting of Hill House’ [Set Visit]

‘Doctor Sleep’ is a Sequel to Both Stanley Kubrick’s ‘The Shining’ and Stephen King’s Original Novel [Set Visit]

Other Articles Mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know:

You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.

/Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes , Google Podcasts , Overcast , Spotify and all the popular podcast apps ( RSS ).

Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com . Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.

Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!