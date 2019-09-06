Daily Podcast: Jacob’s Doctor Sleep Set Visit and Ben’s Interview with It: Chapter Two Director Andy Muschietti
Posted on Friday, September 6th, 2019 by Ben Pearson
On the September 6, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall to talk about Jacob’s visit to the set of Doctor Sleep. Then, you’ll hear Ben’s interview with It: Chapter Two director Andy Muschietti.
- ‘Doctor Sleep’ Features an Exact Recreation of Stanley Kubrick’s Overlook Hotel Sets [Set Visit]
- ‘Doctor Sleep’ is a Sequel to Both Stanley Kubrick’s ‘The Shining’ and Stephen King’s Original Novel [Set Visit]
- What ‘Doctor Sleep’ Director Mike Flanagan Learned From Making ‘The Haunting of Hill House’ [Set Visit]
- ‘Doctor Sleep’ Star Ewan McGregor on Channeling Jack Nicholson (But Not Too Much) [Set Visit Interview]
- Why ‘Doctor Sleep’ Director Mike Flanagan Set Out to Make a Sequel to ‘The Shining’ [Set Visit]
- ‘It: Chapter Two’ Director Andy Muschietti on His “Definitive” Cut of the ‘It’ Saga, Designing Creepy Creatures, and More [Interview]
