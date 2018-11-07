Daily Podcast: Is The Breaking Bad Movie A Good Idea? The 4400, Netflix, Paddington 3, Explorers & The Color Purple
Posted on Wednesday, November 7th, 2018 by Peter Sciretta
On the November 7, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and TV news, including a Breaking Bad movie, the future of Netflix theatrical releases, Paddington 3, an Explorers TV series, and The Color Purple musical being adapted for the big screen.
You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).
In The News:
- Chris – ‘Breaking Bad’ Movie in the Works From Creator Vince Gilligan
- Chris – The Breaking Bad Movie Will Be a Sequel Following Jesse After The Series Finale, Aaron Paul to Return
- Chris – ‘Breaking Bad’ Movie Confirmed By Bryan Cranston, Who May or May Not Be In It
- HT – What is the Future For Netflix Theatrical Releases and Which Movies Will Get The “Cuaron Treatment”?
- Ben: ‘The 4400’ Reboot Coming to The CW, Once Again Proving That No TV Show Will Ever Really Die
- Chris – ‘Explorers’ TV Series, Based on the ‘80s Joe Dante Film, In The Works From Cary Fukunaga and David Lowery
- HT – ‘The Color Purple’ Musical Movie Adaptation in the Works from Steven Spielberg, Oprah
- Ben – ‘Paddington 3’ is in Development, But Paul King Probably Won’t Return to Direct It
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.