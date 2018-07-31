Daily Podcast: Is MoviePass Dead? 24, Hobbit, National Treasure, Joker & Mission: Impossible – Fallout
Posted on Tuesday, July 31st, 2018 by Peter Sciretta
On the July 31st 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and senior writer Ben Pearson to discuss the latest film news, including a 24 reboot, MoviePass, Topher Grace’s Hobbit trilogy, National Treasure 3, the Joker movie and Mission: Impossible – Fallout.
In The News:
- Brad: FOX Rebooting ’24’ Again, This Time with an Unnecessary Jack Bauer Origin Story
- Ben: Is MoviePass Dying in Real Time Before Our Eyes? Major Upcoming Releases Won’t Be Available on the App
- Ben : MoviePass Tries to Save Itself With Raised Prices, Limited Access to New Releases
- Brad: Topher Grace Created a 2-Hour Cut of ‘The Hobbit’ That Sounds Much More Tolerable
- Peter: Disney Doesn’t Want to Make ‘National Treasure 3,’ But a Reboot for Disney’s Streaming Service is Likely
- Ben: Now That ‘Joker’ Movie Wants Marc Maron in the Cast
- Spoiler Warning – Brad: ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ Almost Took Ethan Hunt Down a Much Darker Path
All the other stuff you need to know:
