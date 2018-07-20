On the July 20, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film Managing Editor Jacob Hall, Weekend Editor Brad Oman, and writer Chris Evangelista to talk about what they’ve seen so far at San Diego Comic-Con 2018.

At Comic-Con 2018:

Peter and Bryan Young talk about the 10th Anniversary panel for Star Wars: The Clone Wars, which revealed some surprising new information

Brad Oman recaps panels for The Predator and Rise of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Chris Evangelista talks about the Castle Rock experience and panels for Better Call Saul season 4 and Breaking Bad‘s 10th anniversary

Jacob Hall recounts what he saw at panels for YouTube’s Origin, John Barrowman, Nightflyers, Van Helsing, Z Nation, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine

All the other stuff you need to know:

