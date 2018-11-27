Daily Podcast: Back to the Future, Aquaman, Roald Dahl, Neon Genesis Evangelion, Gotham Awards, Spider-Man, Lion King & More
Posted on Tuesday, November 27th, 2018 by Peter Sciretta
On the November 27, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest tv and film news, including the deaths of Ricky Jay, Bernardo Bertucci and Stephen Hillenburg, Back to the Future, Aquaman, Roald Dahl, Neon Genesis Evangelion, Gotham Awards, Lion King.
Opening Banter: We haven’t done a news episode in a week.
In The News:
- Briefly Deaths:
- Peter (og Brad): Ricky Jay, Famed Character Actor and Master Magician, Has Died at 72
- HT: Bernardo Bertolucci, Oscar-Winning Director of ‘The Last Emperor’ and ‘Last Tango in Paris,’ Dead at 77
- Ben: ‘SpongeBob Squarepants’ Creator Stephen Hillenburg Dead at Age 57
- Ben: ‘Aquaman’ Early Buzz: This Wild, Weird, Fun Movie Proves the DCEU Isn’t Going Anywhere
- HT: ‘Back to the Future’ Tops Franchises That Audiences Would Like to See Remade
- Chris: Netflix Adapting Roald Dahl Books ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’, ‘Matilda’ and More Into Animated Event Series
- HT: Legendary Anime ‘Neon Genesis Evangelion’ is Coming to Netflix Next Year (https://twitter.com/somebadideas/status/1067304937711906818)
- Ben: Gotham Awards 2018 Winners Include ‘The Rider’, Ethan Hawke, Toni Collette, ‘Eighth Grade’, and More
- Breaking news: ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Sequel and All-Female Spin-Off in the Works
- Chris: ‘Lion King’ Cast Adds Amy Sedaris as New Character, Proving It’s Not a Shot-For-Shot Remake
Other articles mentioned:
