This is Keanu Reeves‘ world and we’re all just living in it. On top of the smash box office success of the sublime John Wick: Chapter 3, an all-time great cameo in the Netflix rom-com Always Be My Maybe, a scene-stealing role in the upcoming Toy Story 4, and being the subject of yet another wholesome meme, Keanu Reeves has already won 2019. But even now, Reeves won’t slow down, pulling out yet another show-stopping appearance in the highly anticipated CD Projekt Red video game Cyberpunk 2077. Watch the Cyberpunk 2077 trailer to hear Keanu Reeves berate you in his gruff, chocolate-y voice.

Cyberpunk 2077 Trailer

If Cyberpunk 2077 wasn’t already one of the most anticipated video games out there since its reveal at last year’s E3, it certainly shot up to the top of most people’s radars after Keanu Reeves’ immaculately rendered visage plastered Twitter’s timeline all of Sunday evening.

The internet’s favorite dog lover/lonely boy stole XBox’s E3 press conference with an unexpected cameo for one of the most anticipated upcoming games — both in the game and onstage. After appearing for a split second at the end of the cinematic trailer for Cyberpunk 2077, CD Project Red’s AAA adaptation of the fan-favorite tabletop RPG, Reeves took to the stage to call the game and the audience “breathtaking.” The cinematic trailer certainly lives up to that descriptor, with four minutes worth of violent shootouts, brutal brawls, and cyberpunk lingo out the wazoo. But most importantly, you get to hear Keanu shout at you to “wake the fuck up” because “we have a city to burn.” Yes, berate us more, Keanu.

It’s unclear what Reeves’ role is in the video game, with fans theorizing that he could be any seminal characters in Cyberpunk‘s lore, including the rocker hero Johnny Silverhand. But the most importantly question is: now that Keanu Reeves is a video game character, does that mean we could someday play as him in Super Smash Bros.?

Cyberpunk 2077 will hit PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC on April 16, 2020.