Netflix has released a new trailer for Cursed, which dives into how terrible and sexy and terribly sexy the Arthurian YA fantasy series is. Based on the book by Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler, Cursed reimagines Nimue (played by 13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford), the fabled Lady of the Lake, as the one who is chosen to wield the sword of legend. But of course, since this is a YA fantasy series, Cursed also reimagines all the Arthurian figures of old as young, sexy, shirtless models. Watch the new Cursed trailer below.

Cursed Trailer

Based on Miller and Wheeler’s book, Wheeler creates and serves as the showrunner for Cursed, which stars Katherine Langford stars as Nimue, a young woman who comes from a community of people who are being exterminated for their use of magic. Nimue is tasked with bringing a legendary sword to Merlin (Gustaf Skarsgård), who is depicted as a shirtless, ripped youth, and along the way runs into Arthur (Devon Terrell), similarly young and hot, who aids her on her quest.

Revisionist depictions of Arthurian characters as young models is nothing new — BBC’s Merlin attracted a big following for doing exactly the same thing. It’s a staple of the young adult fantasy genre, which seems to be the demographic that Cursed is heavily targeting, especially with their star Langford, who should bring the 13 Reasons Why fan base with her.

Also starring in Cursed are Daniel Sharman (Weeping Monk), Sebastian Armesto (King Uther Pendragon), Matt Stokoe (Gawain), Lily Newmark (Pym), Shalom Brune-Franklin (Igraine), Emily Coates (Sister Iris), Billy Jenkins (Squirrel), Bella Dayne (Red Spear), and Peter Mullan (Father Carden).

Here is the synopsis for Cursed:

Based on the New York Times bestselling book, Cursed is a re-imagination of the Arthurian legend, told through the eyes of Nimue, a young woman with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake. After her mother’s death, she finds an unexpected partner in Arthur, a humble mercenary, in a quest to find Merlin and deliver an ancient sword. Over the course of her journey, Nimue will become a symbol of courage and rebellion against the terrifying Red Paladins, and their complicit King Uther. Cursed is a coming-of-age story whose themes are familiar to our own time: the obliteration of the natural world, religious terror, senseless war, and finding the courage to lead in the face of the impossible.

Cursed premieres on Netflix on July 17, 2020.