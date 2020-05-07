The Arthurian Legend – you know, the one about some random guy who gets to become king just because he pulled a hunk of metal out of a rock – is getting an update from Netflix. Based on the book of the same name, Cursed is a new Netflix series about “Nimue, a young woman with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake.” Katherine Langford stars in the show, which is set to arrive on the streaming service this summer. Check out some Cursed first look photos below.

Get ready to get Cursed! And no, I’m not talking about the 2005 Wes Craven Hollywood werewolf movie. This Cursed is a Netflix TV series that changes the story on the Arthurian Legend. Here are the details:

Based on the New York Times bestselling book, Cursed is a re-imagination of the Arthurian legend, told through the eyes of Nimue, a young woman with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake. After her mother’s death, she finds an unexpected partner in Arthur, a humble mercenary, in a quest to find Merlin and deliver an ancient sword. Over the course of her journey, Nimue will become a symbol of courage and rebellion against the terrifying Red Paladins, and their complicit King Uther. Cursed is a coming-of-age story whose themes are familiar to our own time: the obliteration of the natural world, religious terror, senseless war, and finding the courage to lead in the face of the impossible.

That synopsis comes with new photos, some of which look a little like a rejected CW show, others that look like a cool fantasy epic. Make of them what you will!

Whole lotta green in these pics, folks. But I really dig the pic of star Katherine Langford brandishing Excalibur (I guess?) while waist-deep in water. In addition to Langford, the series also features Devon Terrell (Arthur), Gustaf Skarsgård (Merlin), Daniel Sharman (Weeping Monk), Sebastian Armesto (King Uther Pendragon), Matt Stokoe (Gawain), Lily Newmark (Pym), Shalom Brune-Franklin (Igraine), Emily Coates (Sister Iris), Billy Jenkins (Squirrel), Bella Dayne (Red Spear), and Peter Mullan (Father Carden).

The Arthurian Legend has been tackled in countless forms of media, but this sounds like it’s going to subvert things a bit, which will be refreshing for people who know the tale inside and out. Tom Wheeler, who wrote the book (which was illustrated by none other than Frank Miller) is serving as showrunner, which is kind of cool. There’s no official release date yet, but Netflix says Cursed will arrive this summer.