It’s been two years since the ninth season of HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm came to an end, but fans of Larry David‘s caustic, uncomfortable, and very funny comedy series have grown accustomed to long waits between seasons. But that wait is almost over, because a new trailer for the tenth season is here and it promises that new episodes will arrive next month. Watch Larry become flummoxed by a toaster in the trailer below.



Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 10 Trailer

As Larry stands around waiting and eventually gets so fed up that he walks away, I can’t help but be reminded of the Seinfeld episode in which Jerry, George, and Elaine visit a Chinese restaurant and the same thing happens: they wait around to get a table and finally leave after a long wait, only for their name to be called right after they walk out. It’s clearly a metaphor that David enjoys.

Twenty years ago, Curb Your Enthusiasm aired as a one-off comedy special. The show proper began a year later, so this tenth season will be arriving twenty years into the series’ run. There aren’t many American shows with those type of production gaps, but a two-year wait between seasons became commonplace for this show starting back in 2005. And that’s just the blink of an eye compared to the six-year wait between seasons 8 and 9, when diehard fans weathered the show’s longest gap ever. It’s fascinating to think about how when this show eventually comes to a close, it will live on as a time capsule for more than two decades of history. That’s an impressive feat for a show that prides itself on being super uncomfortable as frequently as possible.

Curb, of course, is the heavily-improvised comedy show that stars David as a loose version of himself, living his life in Los Angeles and finding himself fixated on any and everything that rubs him the wrong way. The ninth season earned the lowest Tomatometer score of any season yet (74%), indicating that this style of comedy may have fallen slightly out of favor with reviewers in the current cultural landscape. Will the new season bump its way back up closer to the series’ overall average of 93%? Or was last season the beginning of a slow decline for this highly-acclaimed show? Time will tell, but at least Curb Your Enthusiasm star J.B. Smoove is pumped about coming back:

Curb Your Enthusiasm season 10 debuts on HBO on January 19, 2020.