We’re one day closer to Cruella, the movie that seems to ask, “What if we remade Joker, but with Emma Stone playing a Disney villain?” The film is set to tell us the origin story of Cruella de Vil, a lunatic who wants to murder dogs, and I continue to wonder just who this movie is for, exactly. In any case, there’s a new Cruella clip, featuring Emma Stone using a questionable accent as she crashes a party thrown by Emma Thompson. It’s a battle of the Emmas! Watch the Cruella clip below.

Cruella Clip

Maybe I’m crazy, but I personally don’t think we need a movie that takes a Disney villain who wants to murder puppies and gives her her own #girlboss movie. But that’s me. But I’m sure there are many people out there who are ultra excited for this one, and that’s fine. Not everything has to be for me. In Cruella, we learn about “the rebellious early days of one of cinemas most notorious – and notoriously fashionable – villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. “Cruella,” which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by Emma Thompson. But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella.”

Visually, Cruella looks solid. I dig the hazy tones in this clip, and the costume design is clearly wonderful. But I just can’t get beyond the point that this film is about a woman who wants to kill puppies. Even if this film softens Cruella de Vil up a bit and makes her likable by the end, we still will come away with the knowledge that she’s going to get older and plot to kill and skin puppies and turn them into clothing. But maybe there’s a huge twist we don’t know about. Maybe there’s a completely different Cruella de Vil who wants to bump off dogs, and the Cruella in this movie is different. I guess we’ll see! And don’t get me wrong – there are plenty of great movies about unlikable characters. Perhaps Cruella will join them.

Cruella is directed by Craig Gillespie (I Tonya) from a screenplay by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara, and a story by Aline Brosh McKenna and Kelly Marcel & Steve Zissis. The film is set to be released theatrically and simultaneously available on Disney+ with Premier Access on May 28, 2021.