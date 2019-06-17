David Tennant and Hayley Atwell join a criminally good international cast for the upcoming Netflix procedural series, Criminal. The cast of the police interrogation drama spans four countries, even as the drama takes place exclusively within the confines of a police interview suite. Watch the first Criminal teaser below.

Criminal Teaser

Netflix has caught on to the fact that David Tennant’s face is all they need to market their new series, a procedural police interrogation drama from Killing Eve writer George Kay and Wrong Mans producer and She’s Out Of My League director Jim Field Smith. Tennant’s scowling, bearded face is quite a departure from his recent scene-stealing appearance in Good Omens and even his villainous turn in Netflix’s Jessica Jones. Here, Tennant seems to be playing a typical criminal — one of the many interrogated in Netflix’s format bending series consisting of 12 45-minute anthology episodes set across four countries: France, Spain, Germany, and the U.K.

Created by Kay and Field Smith, Criminal is described as a “stripped down, cat-and-mouse drama that will focus on the intense mental conflict between the police officer and the suspect in question” with each episode produced in local language, written and directed by local talent. According to Deadline, Frederic Mermoud (Spiral and The Returned), Antonin Martin-Hilbert, and Mathieu Missoffe will write the episodes set in France; Oliver Hirschbiegel (Four Blocks and Downfall), Bernd Lange, and Sebastian Heeg will pen Germany’s; and in Spain, Mariano Barroso (El Día De Mañana), Alejandro Hernández, and Manuel Martín Cuenca write.

Here are the international stars set to appear in the series, per Deadline:

In the UK, Katherine Kelly Lee Ingleby, Mark Stanley, Rochenda Sandall and Shubham Saraf star with Tennant and Atwell guest starring alongside Youssef Kerkour, and Clare-Hope Ashitey. In France, Margot Bancilhon, Laurent Lucas, Stéphane Jobert, Anne Azoulay and Mhamed Arezki star alongside guest stars Nathalie Baye, Jérémie Renier and Sara Giraudeau. In Germany, Eva Meckbach, Sylvester Groth, Florence Kasumba, Christian Kuchenbuch and Jonathan Berlin star alongside Peter Kurth, Christian Berkel, Deniz Arora and Nina Hoss. In Spain, Jorge Bosch, José Ángel Egido, Nuria Mencía, Daniel Chamorro, María Morales, Javi Coll and Milo Taboada star alongside Carmen Machi, Inma Cuesta, Eduard Fernández, Emma Suárez and Álvaro Cervantes.

Criminal is coming to Netflix in fall 2019.