One of my most-anticipated pieces of entertainment for 2019 is Shudder’s new Creepshow TV series. Showrunner Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead) is bringing the spirit of George Romero and Stephen King’s horror anthology film to the AMC-owned streaming service, with a wealth of talent lined-up to make it happen. In a new Creepshow TV seres featurette, Nicotero talks about his history with Creepshow, and his excitement about the upcoming show.

Creepshow TV Series Featurette

You won’t find any footage from the new Creepshow TV series here, but you will see a few behind-the-scenes moments, and that’s exciting on its own. The point of this video is for showrunner and executive producer Greg Nicotero to introduce you to what Shudder has in store, and to recount his own personal involvement.

Nicotero started off as a make-up effects artists, and eventually became a filmmaker in his own right. As he recounts here, the very first film set he visited, back when he was a kid, was the set of Romero’s Creepshow. Now things have come full circle, with Nicotero resurrecting Creepshow for a whole new audience. The showrunner talks about how the show has given him a chance to work with friends he’s made over the years, and to also bring stories he’s long been fond of to life.

Nicotero is directing an episode based on Stephen King’s short story Grey Matter, with a script from Byron Willinger and Philip de Blasi. Other stories include “By the Silver Water of Lake Champlain” by Joe Hill, directed by Tom Savini; “House of the Head” by Josh Malerman (Bird Box); “The Companion” by Joe R. Lansdale, Kasey Lansdale & Keith Lansdale; “The Man in the Suitcase” by Christopher Buehlman; “All Hallows Eve” by Bruce Jones; “Night of the Paw” by John Esposito; and “Bad Wolf Down” by Rob Schrab.

“Having the opportunity to embrace the spirit of Creepshow and expand on what George and [Stephen King] created is, without a doubt, a lifelong dream come true,” Nicotero said in the past. “Having grown up in Pittsburgh, Creepshow lives in a special place for me. I had the good fortune to visit the set as a teenager. I was able to look behind the curtain of filmmaking, and it changed me forever. I’m honored to continue telling the stories in the ‘comic book come to life’ world that fans fell in love with. This fall we will be ‘opening the coffin’ and unleashing upon the world our demented and ghastly stories, crafted by the best in business.”

There’s no official premiere date yet, but Creepshow is expected to arrive on Shudder this year.