Things are very stressful right now, so what better way to relax than by looking at a terrifying giant spider? To be fair, this isn’t a real spider, but a giant spider puppet from Creepshow season 2. The horror series had to shut down production due to coronavirus, but creator Greg Nicotero was nice (?) enough to post an up close and personal look at the creepy-crawly prop.

If you’re afraid of spiders, you probably shouldn’t click play on the video above. Hell, even the display image might be too much for you. But if you’re craving some Creepshow goodness, this might do the trick. Greg Nicotero posted the vid above as a way of holding over fans as they sit around awaiting more Creepshow.

“Even though filming for season 2 is delayed, I wanted to give you a little glimpse at one of the puppets IN PROGRESS before ‘the pause,'” Nicotero wrote. “A wee bit more hair work and need to connect controllers for body and mandible articulation. It’s tough to get too close to this cause I am terrified of spiders but good therapy I guess.”

Creepshow is based on the film of the same name, and it was a pretty big hit for Shudder. I’ll confess I was a bit mixed on it. As a fan of the original Creepshow, I had some high hopes. And while there was plenty of talent involved in the TV series, the episodes themselves were rather lackluster, and kind of cheap looking. I get that it’s not the most expensive show, but everything felt rather underwhelming. There was also a distinct lack of style, which is a bummer, since the film’s comic book-inspired style is so iconic.

Nonetheless, I’m looking forward to season 2. There’s no premiere date set yet, and we’ll likely have to wait even longer now that everything is shut down. In the meantime, you can stream season 1 on Shudder. The first season is also due out on Blu-ray on May 19, 2020.