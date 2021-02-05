Will we ever reach a time when we don’t need Bruce Willis to save us from space? Not likely, because the 65-year-old actor is still strapping on spacesuits and heading into the great unknown to battle invading aliens. Willis stars in Cosmic Sin, a new sci-fi action flick from Saban Films, in which he has to — you guessed it — go off into outer space to fight alien invaders. But this time, he has Frank Grillo‘s help. Watch the Cosmic Sin trailer below

Cosmic Sin Trailer

Willis is making a habit out of starring in direct-to-VOD science-fiction movies where he is sent off to outer space to fight aliens. Last year, Willis starred in Saban Films’ Breach, in which he and the survivors of Earth come under attack from aliens on an interstellar ark, and now he’s back with the studio again for Cosmic Sin, a new sci-fi/horror movie which also co-stars B-movie king Frank Grillo.

Willis seems to sleepwalk his way through Cosmic Sin, which is set 400 years after humans started colonizing the outer planets. On a remote planet being attacked by a hostile alien fleet (who appear to be zombies or something?), Willis’ retired General James Ford is called back to service to stop the threat to the human race before it escalates into an interstellar war. Also starring in the film are Brandon Thomas Lee, Corey Large, Perrey Reeves, CJ Perry, Lochlyn Munro, Costas Mandylor, as well as Adelaide Kane.

Edward Drake (Broil) directed Cosmic Sin, which he co-wrote with Breach scribe Corey Large. Cosmic Sin seems to be cut from the same cloth as Breach, that is destined for the B-movie bargain bin. But seeing as most everything is getting a VOD release these days, Cosmic Sin may get more attention than usual just by virtue of stars Willis and Grillo, the latter of whom at least seems to be putting in some effort.

Here is the synopsis for Cosmic Sin:

In the film, “Bruce Willis and Frank Grillo star in the new epic sci-fi adventure set in the year 2524, four hundred years after humans started colonizing the outer planets. Retired Military General James Ford (Willis) is called back into service after soldiers on a remote planet are attacked by a hostile alien fleet. The threat against the human race escalates into an inevitable interstellar war. General Ford teams up with General Eron Ryle (Grillo) and a team of elite soldiers in a race to stop the imminent attack before it is too late.”

Cosmic Sin is set to debut On Demand and Digital on March 12, 2021.