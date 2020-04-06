If you find yourselves mindlessly flipping through channels on April 18 and see the same exact content pop up on a dozen different channels, don’t worry – the quarantine isn’t affecting your vision. You’ll just be encountering a massive, cross-network coronavirus TV event called One World: Together at Home, which is set to be hosted by late night talk show hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert and feature appearances of several high-profile musicians, including Billie Eilish, Elton John, Lizzo, and more. This event is going to be everywhere: not just major television networks, but streaming platforms as well. It sounds like it’ll be practically inescapable. Get the details below.



You’ve probably seen musicians like John Legend and Chris Martin of Coldplay host makeshift concerts through social media platforms as a way to entertain people while we’re all stuck at home to avoid COVID-19. Now that concept is being taken to the next level in One World: Together at Home, which is curated by Lady Gaga and organized by Global Citizen and the World Health Organization. According to Deadline, Legend and Martin will be among those who will appear on the special, joining Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Stevie Wonder, and friends of Sesame Street.

The global event will be broadcast on ABC, NBC, CBS, BBC One, Bravo, E!, MSNBC, NBCSN, NBC News, NBC News on YouTube, Peacock, Syfy, USA, ABC News, ABC News Live, Freeform, Nat Geo, Channel 5 in the UK, Network Ten in Australia, and Telefe in Argentina, BET and MTV (in more than 180 countries), CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and VH1 in the US, as well as Bell Media platforms in Canada, MultiChoice, and Ireland’s RTE. And those are just the TV platforms: online, it’ll be streamed on Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Hulu, Instagram, LiveXLive, TIDAL, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo, YouTube, and China’s Alibaba, Tencent, and Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

The event is designed to “celebrate the efforts of community health workers and promote the fight to end the global pandemic,” and will feature “multimillion-dollar pledges to the WHO’s Solidarity Response Fund.” They’ll be taking donations as well, and money raised will go to the UN Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, which supports and equips healthcare workers, and to local charities which provide food, shelter, and healthcare to those that need it most.

One World: Together at Home airs on April 18, 2020 from 8:00 P.M. until 10:00 P.M.