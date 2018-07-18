San Diego Comic-Con International 2018 begins this week, which means it’s once again time to list our 15 most anticipated panels at the convention. In years past, television has taken over the big presentation slots as Hollywood studios like Disney have decided to forgo the trip to San Diego. This year, even fewer studios are in attendance, and even on the television side, HBO is absent. So it’s a much different year at the annual gathering of pop culture and comic geeks. What made our list of the most anticipated panels for Comic-Con 2018? Which films should be at Comic-Con this year but aren’t? Hit the jump to find out.



The /Film Comic-Con 2018 Most Anticipated List

Please note: We have decided to limit this list to official Comic-Con panels, which means it doesn’t include any of the offsite events or on-the-floor events like signings or offerings of exclusive items. What follows are our top 15 most anticipated panel presentations for the 2018 convention.

You can also listen to the podcast version of this list in the player above. You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).

15. Twin Peaks and the Revival of a Cult Classic – Indigo Ballroom (Saturday from 8:00pm – 8:50pm)

David Lynch revived Twin Peaks into a weird, wild, and utterly brilliant Showtime series last year. While I don’t expect anything new to come out of this panel (as in, I doubt they’ll be announcing a new season), the panel will feature cast members Mädchen Amick (Shelly Briggs/Shelly Johnson), Sheryl Lee (Laura Palmer/Carrie Page/Maddy Ferguson), Sherilyn Fenn (Audrey Horne), Kimmy Robertson (Lucy Brennan/Lucy Moran), Harry Goaz (Deputy Andy Brennan), James Marshall (James Hurley), Adele Rene (Lt. Cynthia Knox), Chrysta Bell (FBI Agent Tammy Preston), Nicole LaLiberte (Darya), John Pirruccello (Deputy Chad Broxford), Amy Shiels (Candie), and George Griffith (Ray Monroe) all discussing the show’s strange, surreal legacy. David Lynch won’t be there…or will he? You never know, he might be hiding somewhere in the audience disguised as a glowing gold orb. (Chris Evangelista)

14. Star Trek: Discovery – Hall H (Friday from 1:30pm – 2:30pm)

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery was a mixed bag, but here’s the thing: virtually every first season of a Star Trek series is a mixed bag. Production on season 1 was a bit tumultuous, climaxing with the firing of the original showrunners, but massive changes sometimes mean massive improvements. With the slate cleaned and the foundation built, Star Trek: Discovery is possibly poised to grow into a legitimately great show with its next batch of episodes…or just crumble completely. The panel will either fill fans with hope or drive them to despair. In either case, it’s going to be a must-see. (Jacob Hall)

13. Deadpool 2 – Hall H (Saturday from 5:15pm – 6:15pm)

With Ryan Reynolds, you never know what to expect. There’s nothing huge to reveal about Deadpool 2 since the sequel already hit theaters earlier this summer. But there’s the big Deadpool 2 uncut screening happening at the convention to get excited about. I guess it’s more about the prospect about what could happen during this panel that has us interested. Maybe there will be an announcement about X-Force. Maybe Deadpool will be there in person. Anything can happen! (Ethan Anderton)

12. Nightflyers From the Mind of George R. R. Martin – Indigo Ballroom (Thursday from 3:00pm – 3:50pm)

HBO’s Game of Thrones transformed George R.R. Martin from a niche name known in geek circles to a regarded household icon. However, Martin had a lengthy career before he introduced the world to Westeros and now swaths of his other contributions to the world of genre lit are starting to march to the screen. Next up is Nightflyers, a novella and series of short stories that Martin published in the ’80s, which is coming to Syfy as a new television series. What does a science fiction show (about a doomed spaceship and its equally doomed crew) based on Martin’s work look like? Can it generate the level of interest Game of Thrones has showcased over the years? I don’t know, but I’m very curious to find out. (Jacob Hall)

11. Amazon Prime Video Showcase – Ballroom 20 (Friday from 3:30pm – 5:30pm)

With Amazon bringing a whole slew of shows to hype at Comic-Con, of course this panel is going to pique curiosity. We’ve got the revival of Jack Ryan starring John Krasinski; a new project from the works of beloved writer Neil Gaiman; something new from Sam Esmail, the creator of Mr. Robot; and a horror anthology series from Gale Anne Hurd, the producer of Aliens, The Terminator and The Walking Dead. Plus, Amazon is even going to tease their saving of The Expanse from the depths of cancellation hell, and The Tick is there too. That’s a hell of a lot to look forward to for all you binge watchers out there. (Ethan Anderton)