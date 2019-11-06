Get ready to get weird with Color Out of Space, a film that pairs director Richard Stanley with Nicolas Cage. Stanely has been absent from the world of feature filmmaking ever since his disastrous misadventures trying to make The Island of Dr. Moreau, but now he’s back with Nic Cage doing his Nic Cage thing, and adapting H.P. Lovecraft to boot. The first Color Out of Space trailer is here, and it promises something strange. Watch it below.

Color Out of Space Trailer

These days, Nicolas Cage movies come with a certain expectation. We assume that Cage will freak out and go wild, behaving as if he’s from another planet. Sometimes it really does turn out like that, sometimes not. Color Out of Space definitely delivers on the “Cage going wild” expectations, though. His performance is downright unhinged here, almost as if he’s in a completely different movie.

In Color Out of Space, “After a meteorite lands in the front yard of their farm, Nathan Gardner (Nicolas Cage) and his family find themselves battling a mutant extraterrestrial organism as it infects their minds and bodies, transforming their quiet rural life into a living nightmare.” Having Cage be in a Lovecraft adaptation is a big enough deal to catch the eye of genre fans. Throwing in Richard Stanely, who hasn’t helmed a movie in decades, and Color Out of Space is bound to be irresistible.

I caught the movie at TIFF, and came away completely befuddled. As I wrote in my review:

One thought kept running through my head as I watchedColor Out of Space: “What the fuck is this?” It’s become almost a cliche at this point to highlight how “weird” and “bonkers” the latest Nicolas Cage movie is. But even those well-versed in the art of Cage’s self-titled Nouveau Shamanic acting style won’t be prepared for what’s in store with Richard Stanley‘s adaptation of H.P. Lovecraft’s story. The prospect of Cage uniting with such a fascinating director as Stanely – whose career hit a major roadblock after the disaster of shooting The Island of Doctor Moreau – is too intriguing to pass up. But is the end result actually worthwhile? Or just so damn weird that it has to be seen to be believed?

Color Out of Space, starring Nicolas Cage, Joely Richardson, Madeleine Arthur, Brendan Meyer, Julian Hilliard, Elliot Knight, Josh C. Waller, Q’orianka Kilcher, and Tommy Chong, arrives January 24, 2020.