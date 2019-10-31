In Code 8, people with superpowers aren’t uncommon. In fact, 4% of the world is born with them. But those superpowers are outlawed, and the people who have them face discrimination and live on the outskirts of society. One such superpowered individual, played by Robbie Amell, ends up having to use his abilities to pull off a series of crimes, all in the name of paying for treatment for his sick mother. Watch the Code 8 trailer below.

Code 8 Trailer

What is Code 8, you ask? Well, “Code 8 is set in a world where 4% of the population is born with varying supernatural abilities, but instead of being billionaires or superheroes, they face discrimination and live in poverty, often resorting to crime. Connor Reed (Robbie Amell), a power-enabled young man, is struggling to pay for his ailing mother’s (Kari Matchett) health treatment. Fighting to earn enough money as a day laborer, Connor is lured into a lucrative criminal world by Garrett (Stephen Amell) who works for Lincoln City’s reigning drug lord, Marcus Sutcliffe (Greg Bryk). Garrett helps Connor sharpen his powers in order to execute a series of crimes on behalf of Sutcliffe, while a militarized police unit, led by Agent Park (Sung Kang) and Agent Davis (Aaron Abrams), hunts them down.”

The idea of a world where superpowers aren’t uncommon is neat, although the idea of people being forced to restrict their powers out of fear is pretty much the plot of every single X-Men movie, especially the first two. But this is obviously a lower-budgeted affair – an indie take on the X-Men concept, if you will. Code 8 hails from director Jeff Chan, and features a cast that includes Robbie Amell, Stephen Amell, Greg Bryk, Kari Matchett, and Sung Kang. You’ll be able to catch it in select theaters and On Demand starting December 12, 2019.