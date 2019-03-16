The Great Recession laid financial waste to a huge number of American families. After being totally cleared out, one man decided to take things into his own hands by seeking out buried treasure to get his life back on track: not gold from El Dorado or a pirate’s fortune, but a huge supply of cocaine. Yes, of course he was from Florida.

That’s the premise behind The Legend of Cocaine Island, a “Southern fairy tale” in the form of a new Netflix documentary that tells the true story of Rodney Hyden, a small business owner in Central Florida who hears a story about a buried bag of cocaine and gathers a crew to go after it. Check out the trailer below.



The Legend of Cocaine Island Trailer

Does anyone else feel like this could be either super entertaining or a disaster in the making? I have to admit that I’m currently leaning toward the latter, considering how the trailer seems to be going out of its way to hide the truth about this proverbial pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. Is there going to be a satisfying conclusion to all of this, or will the story just…end?

Also worth noting: the doc features the actual subjects in reenactments of the events they previously participated in. It’s certainly not the first documentary to do this (The Act of Killing comes to mind), but it’s been a while since I’ve seen one that takes that approach.

Here’s the doc’s official description:

An urban legend about a $2 million stash of cocaine buried in the Caribbean leads a band of misfits to hatch a screwball plan to find it in this comedic documentary. Rodney Hyden is an American dreamer: a small business owner and family man from Central Florida. But after he’s wiped out by the Great Recession, Rodney hears a story that could be his ticket out of his mounting debt: a tale of a map, an island and buried treasure. Fueled by a combination of economic desperation and blissful ignorance, Rodney hatches a plan to retrieve a possibly mythical $2 million stash of cocaine from its reported Caribbean hiding place. With the help of a colorful group of misfits-and without prior drug-running experience-Rodney sets out in pursuit of his very own American dream, with surprising results.

The Legend of Cocaine Island arrives on Netflix on March 29, 2019.