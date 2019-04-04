‘Cobra Kai’ Season 2 Trailer: Two Dojos, One Fight
Posted on Thursday, April 4th, 2019 by Chris Evangelista
Ready for more Cobra Kai? The only real hit of the experiment known as YouTube Premium is coming back for a second season, continuing the story started back with the Karate Kid. Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso continue their apparently never-ending rivalry. Johnny wants to destroy Cobrai Kai, but as this trailer says, Cobra Kai will never die. Watch the Cobra Kai season 2 trailer below.
Cobra Kai Season 2 Trailer
Fans can’t seem to get enough of Cobrai Kai, and YouTube is happy to give it to them. Season 2 will pick up where season 1 left off, with Daniel and Johnny training a new generation of fighters. Meredith Borders had a chance to review the second season out of SXSW for us, stating that this season will continue the momentum of the first. As the review states, “The YouTube original series from Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald wisely saved their most crowd-pleasing moments for the beginning of Season Two, after viewers were already in the bag.” The review continues:
Cobra Kai achieves a remarkable tone, because this is, on the surface, a pretty silly concept for a show (based on a pretty silly concept for a movie), and the series never shies away from laughing at itself, but it also never feels like full-blown winking snark, either. The show continues to flash back to crucial moments from the film series, but these allusions never feel panhandling or arbitrary – they always fit in thematically, emotionally, and tonally to whatever’s happening onscreen at the moment.
Cast members Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña, Mary Mouser return, with Peyton List (Bunk’d, Jessie) Paul Walter Hauser (I, Tonya and BlacKkKlansman) joining for season two. And Martin Kove is back as Johnny’s old sensei, John Kreese.
Cobrai Kai season 2 drops onto YouTube Premium on April 24.
Cobra Kai takes place 34 years after the original film and follows a down-and-out Johnny Lawrence, who seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo, reigniting his rivalry with a now successful Daniel LaRusso, who has been struggling to maintain balance in his life without the guidance of his mentor, Mr. Miyagi. The show is about two men addressing past demons and present frustrations the only way they know how: through karate.
Cobra Kai may have won the battle, but the war has just begun. Watch Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso pick up where they left off in Season 1, and train a new generation in the way of karate. But will their past get in the way of what truly matters?