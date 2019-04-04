Ready for more Cobra Kai? The only real hit of the experiment known as YouTube Premium is coming back for a second season, continuing the story started back with the Karate Kid. Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso continue their apparently never-ending rivalry. Johnny wants to destroy Cobrai Kai, but as this trailer says, Cobra Kai will never die. Watch the Cobra Kai season 2 trailer below.

Cobra Kai Season 2 Trailer

Fans can’t seem to get enough of Cobrai Kai, and YouTube is happy to give it to them. Season 2 will pick up where season 1 left off, with Daniel and Johnny training a new generation of fighters. Meredith Borders had a chance to review the second season out of SXSW for us, stating that this season will continue the momentum of the first. As the review states, “The YouTube original series from Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald wisely saved their most crowd-pleasing moments for the beginning of Season Two, after viewers were already in the bag.” The review continues:

Cobra Kai achieves a remarkable tone, because this is, on the surface, a pretty silly concept for a show (based on a pretty silly concept for a movie), and the series never shies away from laughing at itself, but it also never feels like full-blown winking snark, either. The show continues to flash back to crucial moments from the film series, but these allusions never feel panhandling or arbitrary – they always fit in thematically, emotionally, and tonally to whatever’s happening onscreen at the moment.

Cast members Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña, Mary Mouser return, with Peyton List (Bunk’d, Jessie) Paul Walter Hauser (I, Tonya and BlacKkKlansman) joining for season two. And Martin Kove is back as Johnny’s old sensei, John Kreese.

Cobrai Kai season 2 drops onto YouTube Premium on April 24.