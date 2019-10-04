Cobra Kai remains a big hit among Karate Kid fans, and now it has its own comic book series to boot. Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues is a 4-part series IDW Publishing hitting shelves next week, and we’re debuting an exclusive look at the comic below. The series retells the events of the 1984 Karate Kid movie from the point-of-view of Johnny Lawrence, the villain of that film but the main character of Cobra Kai.

The comic hails from writer Denton J. Tipton, artist Kagan McLeod, colorist Luis Antonio Delgado, and editor Tom Waltz. Here’s the synopsis:

See The Karate Kid in a whole new light in this retelling through the eyes of Johnny Lawrence, two-time All Valley Tournament Champion. When the new kid makes moves on the girl that broke Johnny’s heart, he vows to settle the score and win back her love. Or so goes the story Sensei Lawrence tells his students nearly 35 years later. Based on the hit YouTube Original series Cobra Kai.

Cobra Kai debuted on YouTube in May of 2018, and the show became a big hit for YouTube’s nascent original streaming service. YouTube swiftly renewed it for a second season, which debuted in April 2019. It was also renewed for a third season, which will drop sometime in 2020. The cast includes Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni Decenzo, Martin Kove, and Peyton List.