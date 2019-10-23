Things seem to be moving fast for Clerks 3 just a few weeks after we learned that Kevin Smith was breathing new life into the long-abandoned sequel. The writer and director is currently on the road promoting Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, but he took the opportunity to give an update on Clerks 3 — specifically, the score. Former My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way, who has taken a break from the music industry to pursue a career in comic book writing, will be scoring Clerks 3, according to Smith.

Smith revealed that Gerard Way will be scoring Clerks 3, according to /Film reader Mario R, who was in attendance at a Monday roadshow event for Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. Smith has been hitting the road for the past few weeks to promote the Fathom Events release of Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, but that doesn’t seem to have prevented him from calling up a few favors and getting the band back together for Clerks 3.

Smith has apparently convinced Way to return to the music industry to score Clerks 3 in what will be the former rock artist’s first film score. Way, who previously collaborated with Smith on a track for Tusk, has released a few solo songs in the past few years and released a cover of Simon & Garfunkel’s “Hazy Shade of Winter” for Netflix’s adaptation of Way’s The Umbrella Academy, but for the most part, Way has been firmly involved in writing and publishing comic books lately. This could be Way’s first time officially composing a score for a film, but he will find plenty of company among the rock stars-turned-composers — everyone from Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor to Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood have made the jump.

Smith recently offered details on the plot of Clerks 3, which will bring some of Smith’s personal experience following his heart attack into the story of Dante (Brian O’Halloran) and Randal (Jeff Anderson). “Randal has a heart attack, decides that he came so close to death, and his life has meant nothing, there’s nobody to memorialize him, he has no family or anything like that. And in the recovery, while under fentanyl, he comes to the conclusion at mid-life, having almost died, having worked in a movie store his whole life and watched other people’s movies, he tells Dante, I think we need to make a movie. So Dante and Randal make ‘Clerks.’ That’s the story of ‘Clerks 3.”

We’ll keep you updated on all things Clerks 3 as we learn more.