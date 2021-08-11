You can’t keep a Good Guy down. Chucky, the Syfy TV series that continues the Child’s Play legacy, has wrapped filming – bringing us one step closer to the return of everyone’s favorite killer doll. While there was a Child’s Play remake in 2019, Chucky is a series that exists within the continuity of the original franchise. It even brings back the original franchise team of Chucky creator Don Mancini and Chucky voice actor Brad Dourif.

Don Mancini, the creator of Chucky and showrunner of the new Chucky series, took to social media to reveal that the upcoming Syfy series has wrapped filming. Mancini wrote:

THAT’S A WRAP! Chucky wants to honest the f**k thank everyone, in front of and behind the camera, on this f**king momentous occasion…

The new series will continue the main Child’s Play story, bringing back several cast members from the various films. In the past, Mancini revealed that his time in the Hannibal writers’ room helped him get the show going. “I’ve been around for quite a while now, and I meet a lot of younger people who love the franchise and who grew up on it, and so I felt, wow, if I can cultivate the excitement that they have for Chucky, in the same way I felt Bryan Fuller was able to cultivate my and the other writers’ excitement for Hannibal, we could have something really special,” he said.

He added: “Syfy and USA have a strong appetite, as strong as ours, for keeping the TV series tonally in check with what the fans want to see. Before we even sold the show, we had to confirm with the network that Chucky could drop his F-bombs. Chucky gets 10 F-bombs per episode, so that’s more than enough.”

If all goes according to plan, Chucky will premiere on Syfy and the USA Network on October 12, 2021.

What Is Chucky?

Glad you asked! Chucky is a TV series firmly within the continuity of the original franchise. “But Chris!” you’re probably saying loudly right now as you chew on a bagel and/or Danish. “Didn’t they reboot/remake/rewhatever Chucky in 2019?” They sure did – but here’s the deal. The rights to the Child’s Play franchise are a little wonky, and while the 2019 movie was a remake to retain rights to the brand, Don Mancini and company are free to keep their story going on their own. And since there aren’t any plans for a sequel to the 2019 movie at this point, the original series is pretty much the only game in town.

This means the Chucky TV series is going to pick up where the original film franchise left off, following the events of Cult of Chucky. As for what Chucky is about, this synopsis might help:

In the new Chucky television series, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos after a vintage ‘Good Guy’ doll turns up at a suburban yard sale. Soon, everyone must grapple with a series of horrifying murders that begin to expose the town’s deep hypocrisies and hidden secrets. Meanwhile, friends and foes from Chucky’s past creep back into his world and threaten to expose the truth behind his mysterious origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.

The cast for the show includes Zackary Arthur, Teo Briones, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Björgvin Arnarson, Fiona Dourif, Alex Vincent, Christine Elise McCarthy, Jennifer Tilly, Devon Sawa, Lexa Doig, and of course, Brad Dourif as the voice of Chucky.