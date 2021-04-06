Alex Vincent, who starred in Child’s Play and Child’s Play 2, and Christine Elise, who co-starred with Vincent in Child’s Play 2, are returning to the franchise for Chucky, the new TV series headed to SYFY and USA. They join returning franchise players Brad Dourif, Jennifer Tilly, and Fiona Dourif for the series, which comes from Child’s Play co-creator Don Mancini. The series is set in a small town that’s thrown into chaos when a Chucky doll shows up at a yard sale.

Andy was the unlucky kid who received a Good Guy doll in the original Child’s Play. Unfortunately, that doll was possessed by a serial killer named Charles Lee Ray, aka Chucky. Chucky proceeded to try to transfer his soul into Andy’s body. That didn’t work, but Chucky returned in Child’s Play 2. At that point, Andy had been adopted by a new family, and he even had a new adopted older sister – Kyle, who was really cool, and tough, and smoked cigarettes all the time. After even more murders via Chucky, Andy and Kyle teamed up to stop the killer doll. Of course, Chucky always comes back. Child’s Play 3 featured the Andy character as well, but he was played there by Justin Whalin.

Despite a recent remake, the original Child’s Play/Chucky franchise is still ongoing, and the Chucky TV series will continue the story when a “vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale.” The result: “An idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town’s hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies — and allies — from Chucky’s past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll’s untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.”

In addition to returning players Brad Dourif, Jennifer Tiller, Fiona Dourif, Alex Vincent, and Christine Elise, Chucky also stars Zackary Arthur, Teo Briones, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Björgvin Arnarson, Barbara Alyn Woods, Lexa Doig, and Devon Sawa. Chucky will arrive on USA and SYFY this fall.