Heavy is the head that wears the cape and cowl — literally. Luckily, Robert Pattinson is the latest in a long line of actors who have taken on the role of Batman, and he has several people to turn to for advice to play the Caped Crusader. While Ben Affleck was the last actor to put on the cape, it’s Christian Bale that many audiences still remember, due to the critical and commercial success of Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy. Now, Bale has some advice to give to Pattinson when he puts on the Batsuit, and it’s similar to what he told Affleck.

In an interview with Variety while out promoting his new film Ford v Ferrari, Bale praised Pattinson’s casting as a “good choice” and readily offered some words of advice to The Lighthouse actor.

“Oh, the same as for Ben, just be able to pee by yourself. You don’t feel much like a superhero when you can’t take a piss by yourself.”

Being a Gotham vigilante may be a dignified profession, but taking bathroom breaks while in the suit is not — the Batsuit is famously hard to maneuver in and Bale himself had asked for the costume to be tweaked so he could simply turn his head. But while Pattinson has shown that he has no qualms with bodily fluids, it’s probably pretty sound advice considering the actor “had to have someone squeezing my butt cheeks into the legs” when he first tried on the Batsuit for Warner Bros. executives. Pattinson was able to get over the embarrassment and feel the “power of the suit, but he recently said in an interview with Variety that he “was talking about things to do with the Batsuit? How to get more movements in it?’”

Aside from that very essential piece of advice, Bale had only good things to say about Pattinson taking on the role “He’s interesting. I’m sure he’ll come up with something really interesting.”

We agree.

The Batman, written and directed by Matt Reeves, is currently slated to hit theaters on June 25, 2021.