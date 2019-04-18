What if…the Child’s Play remake ends up being good? Fans of the franchise (like me!) were initially grumpy about this entire endeavor, but slowly and surely, the new film has worn has down. The cast is mighty impressive, and having Mark Hamill as the new voice of Chucky is a masterstroke. And then there’s the footage, which looks promising. Including the footage you’ll see in the new trailer below. While nothing can ever replace the original Child’s Play series, this new take on the material might end up surprising us all. Watch the new Child’s Play trailer below.

Child’s Play Trailer

After keeping him shrouded in shadow, the new Child’s Play trailer finally lets Chucky step out into the light. For my money, no one can ever replace Brad Dourif and his iconic voice work as the O.G. Chucky, but getting Mark Hamill to take the role for this remake comes pretty damn close. Beyond the world of Star Wars, Hamill has built up a solid, impressive career as a voice actor, and he’ll likely turn in a memorable performance here.

The new Child’s Play is described as a “contemporary re-imagining of the 1988 horror classic,” following “Karen (Aubrey Plaza), a single mother who gifts her son Andy (Gabriel Bateman) a Buddi doll, unaware of its more sinister nature.” Brian Tyree Henry also stars. And that’s one excellent cast. I’m particularly curious to see what Plaza does with a role like this.

Casual filmgoers may not see anything amiss here, but I can’t let this film completely off the hook. Fans of the franchise will be well-aware that the original Child’s Play franchise is still on-going, with original Chucky creator Don Mancini running the show. Mancini has made his displeasure about this remake known, so much so that when the MGM offered him a producer credit on the film, he turned it down. Mancini will continue his version of Chucky (with Brad Dourif still doing the voice) with a new TV series. I remain loyal to Mancini and company, but I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t interested in this new take on the story. Best case scenario: the new Child’s Play, and Mancini’s series can co-exist harmoniously. Everyone wins. Worst case scenario: this remake turns out to be disappointing, and everyone forgets about it and moves on. Win-win.

Child’s Play opens June 21, 2019.