In a weird coincidence, two sentient toy movies are hitting theaters on the same day: both the Child’s Play remake and Toy Story 4. The Child’s Play marketing team decided to have a little fun with this, creating a poster that strongly implies Chucky just straight-up murdered beloved Toy Story character Woody. It’s a fun way to make children cry! See the Child’s Play remake poster below.

R.I.P. Woody. You’re dead now, I guess. I like that the makers of this poster made sure to include the hint of blood here and there, suggesting that the toys from Toy Story can bleed. That’s some disturbing stuff. Anyway, this amusing poster is obviously intended to send-up the following Toy Story 4 poster.

The coloring on Woody’s sleeve has been altered to avoid any legal action. But beyond that, the drab coloring on the poster is spot-on. Good work, everyone! Obviously, Toy Story 4 needs to retaliate and release their own poster, where Woody is killing Chucky. And in case you’re thinking this can’t be real, and that it’s some sort of fan poster, here’s the official Child’s Play Twitter revealing it to the world.

There’s a new sheriff in town. Meet your new best friend on June 21. ? #ChildsPlayMovie pic.twitter.com/aarRm1Dxnd — Child's Play Movie (@ChildsPlayMovie) April 30, 2019

Child’s Play and Toy Story 4 both open June 21, 2019.