The latest Children of the Corn reboot – one of the few films that managed to complete production during the coronavirus pandemic – is apparently already in theaters. Two theaters, to be exact – in Sarasota, Florida. The low-budget film is the latest in a series of endless adaptations of Stephen King‘s short story about a group of creepy children running amok in corn country.

Back in May, we got word that a Children of the Corn reboot was in the works. Not only that, but it was one of the few film productions that had managed to keep plowing ahead while everything else was shutting down due to the coronavirus. The production was taking place outside of Sydney, and as reported: “The film’s outdoor locations, its local cast and crew, and its status as an independent production have meant it was not subject to studio-based furloughs and shutdowns that have hit other film shoots across the country.”

Now it looks like the film is finished. In fact, it’s not only finished – it’s already out. In two theaters. Bloody Disgusting confirmed the film had released quietly (very quietly) last weekend in two places – CMX CinéBistro and Burns Court Cinema, both located in Sarasota, Flordia. So if you’re a huge fan of all-things Children of the Corn, and must see this on a big screen, I guess you better high-tail it to Florida.

In this latest take on the tale, “A psychopathic twelve-year-old girl in a small town in Nebraska recruits all the other children and goes on a bloody rampage, killing the corrupt adults and anyone else who opposes her. A bright high schooler who won’t go along with the plan, is the town’s only hope of survival.” Kurt Wimmer, director of the gun-fu trashterpiece Equilibrium, is behind the camera for this latest Corn incarnation.

First published in 1977 and later collected in the s short story collection Night Shift, Stephen King’s Children of the Corn story follows a squabbling couple as they get caught in a spooky town where evil kids worship a god who lives out in all that corn. This latest film is said to be a very lose adaptation, which is par for the course for the series, which has never really stuck close to King’s text. Children of the Corn was adapted into a film in 1984 and spawned seven sequels and two prequels, all of which are kind of terrible.

It’s safe to assume this latest Children of the Corn will find its way to home video fairly soon. In the meantime, here’s a poster.