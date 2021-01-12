Now that the Russo Brothers are done with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, they’re moving on to other things. They’ve already produced several films, and their first post-Marvel directorial effort is arriving in time for awards season. It’s called Cherry, and it stars Tom Holland as a former soldier with PTSD who starts robbing banks to pay for his drug habit. The first Cherry clip has arrived to give you a glimpse of what the Russos have in store.

Cherry Clip

What will the post-MCU career of the Russo Brothers look like? Well, Cherry, for starters. The Russos’ first directorial effort following Avengers: Endgame is an adaptation of Nico Walker’s book of the same name. Walker drew on his own true story for the tale, which follows an army medic who gets hooked on opioids and has to start robbing banks to pay for his habit. Here’s a full synopsis:

“Cherry” follows the wild journey of a disenfranchised young man from Ohio who meets the love of his life, only to risk losing her through a series of bad decisions and challenging life circumstances. Inspired by the best-selling novel of the same name, “Cherry” features Tom Holland in the title role as an unhinged character who drifts from dropping out of college to serving in Iraq as an army medic and is only anchored by his one true love, Emily (Ciara Bravo). When Cherry returns home a war hero, he battles the demons of undiagnosed PTSD and spirals into drug addiction, surrounding himself with a menagerie of depraved misfits. Draining his finances, Cherry turns to bank robbing to fund his addiction, shattering his relationship with Emily along the way. Brought to the screen in bold, gritty fashion by visionary directors Anthony and Joe Russo, “Cherry” is a darkly humorous, unflinching coming-of-age story of a man on a universal quest for purpose and human connection.

The clip above shows how Holland’s character goes about joining the military – a decision that will send him down a highly destructive path. I’ve seen Cherry already, and while I’m embargoed from giving a review at the moment, I can tell you it was definitely not my cup of tea! But I’m sure plenty of folks are going to be curious about this one, if only to see the Russos working with Tom Holland in a non-MCU capacity. In addition to Holland, Cherry also features Ciara Bravo, Jack Reynor, Michael Rispoli, Jeff Wahlberg, Forrest Goodluck, and Michael Gandolfini.

Cherry arrives in select theaters on February 26, 2021, and globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, March 12, 2021.