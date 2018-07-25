Hulu’s Castle Rock is now available to stream. As expected, the show, which is set in the Stephen King universe, is loaded with Stephen King references. To honor Stephen King nerds everywhere, we’re compiling a list of every King reference in each episode. We’ll be updating the list every week with new references from new episodes as they become available to stream.

The first three episodes are available to stream right now, so let’s take a look.

Episode 1: Severance

Shawshank is, of course, the prison from Stephen King’s short story Rita Hayworth and the Shawshank Redemption, later turned into the the film The Shawshank Redemption. When the new warden checks into the prison, a guard begins to talk about a bullet hole in the wall of the warden’s office. This is the hole from when the Shawshank warden (played by Bob Gunton in The Shawshank Redemption) killed himself.

When Warden Lacy drives through Castle Rock before his suicide, he listens to the same section of The Marriage of Figaro that Tim Robbins’ character played in The Shawshank Redemption in this scene.

Alan Pangborn is the only character here explicitly from King’s work. The character appeared in King’s novels The Dark Half and Needful Things. In the respective film adaptations of those books, Pangborn was played by Michael Rooker and Ed Harris. The Pangborn of the books is haunted by the death of his wife and son in a car crash, but that doesn’t seem to be carried over into Castle Rock‘s interpretation of the character.

It’s not an direct reference, but at one point, the Kid sees a mouse scurrying through the prison. King’s The Green Mile prominently features a mouse in a prison, but the rodent here meets an untimely demise, while the Green Milemouse, Mr. Jingles, lived for a very, very long time.

Episode 2: Habeas Corpus

“It’s not luck, it’s plan. And not God’s either. Remember the dog? The Strangler? Sure you do.” This narration from Warden Lacy mentions both Cujo and The Dead Zone. It also mentions “finding a boy’s body by the train tracks,” which is a reference to The Body, the short story that would become the film Stand By Me.

While visiting Lacy’s house, Henry finds several newspaper clippings referencing events from Cujo, The Dead Zone and Needful Things.

I’m not so sure what I think about this whole “Jackie Torrance” thing. Jane Levy’s character is obviously a Shining reference, but the name is just too similar to Jack Torrance for my liking. And it’s unclear on if she’s supposed to be related to that character, or if this is all a coincidence.

“Nan’s Luncheonette” is brought up by Henry. This eatery is mentioned as a location in both It and King’s short story The Sun Dog. The Sun Dog is set in Castle Rock, but It is set in Derry, Maine. Which means Nan’s Luncheonette is either a chain restaurant in two different towns, or King forgot that he used it twice. Either way, Jackie tells Henry the luncheonette has long since burned down.

Episode 3: Local Color