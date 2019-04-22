We’re four days out from the release of Avengers: Endgame and we don’t know much of what this movie will entail beyond the footage that we’ve seen over and over in the countless TV spots. But one scene that we haven’t seen much of was the full unbroken minute of Avengers: Endgame that played during the mid-credits of Captain Marvel. The scene served to tell us where Carol Danvers has been all this time, while getting us excited for her Carol’s inevitable meeting with the Avengers.

Captain Marvel Credits Scene

“Where’s Fury?” With those words, Brie Larson got an entire audience up from their seats at the end of Captain Marvel, excited to see the onscreen meeting of Carol Danvers and the Avengers. The meeting happens at the end of the scene, in which Captain America (Chris Evans), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), and James Rhodes (Don Cheadle) ponder what to do in the aftermath of Thanos’ Snap. At Avengers headquarters in upstate New York, Steve and Natasha monitor the loss of life through their computer system, somberly remarking about the nightmare they’re living in.

But their moping is interrupted by Rhodey, who comes in to tell them that the pager showing Carol’s insignia has powered down. Steve tells them to reboot it, but Bruce is baffled by the technology. Natasha doubles down on that command, saying, “I want to know who’s on the other end of that thing.” She’s quickly answered by the appearance of Carol Danvers, now rocking straight hair and a concerned expression.

The scene is the last of Marvel’s series of end credits scenes that the Marvel Twitter is posting in anticipation of the release of Avengers: Endgame. But unlike the other post- and mid-credits scene, this is a scene that comes straight out of Avengers: Endgame. We’ll have to see how the rest of the scene plays out when Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26, 2019.

