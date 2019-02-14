The first wave of Captain Marvel box office tracking numbers have arrived, and if these predictions are accurate, the Brie Larson-led superhero film could end up making around $100 million domestically in its opening weekend. As Deadline points out, that’d be more than any Marvel superhero’s first film except for Black Panther, who was previously introduced in Captain America: Civil War.

“[M]ost early industry estimates are certain that it’s headed to $100M,” Deadline reports, though one of their sources added: “Give or take $20M.”

I suppose the obvious comparison is with Warner Bros. and DC’s Wonder Woman, a rival studio’s first female-led superhero movie. Patty Jenkins’ film made just north of $103 million in its opening weekend back in 2017, so these early numbers suggest Captain Marvel could be just as big of a deal.

If the Marvel Studios film indeed ends up raking in that much cash in its initial weekend, THR points out it will be the biggest debut since Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom hit theaters last June and made $148 million.

Marvel started off 2018 with a bang: Black Panther made $202 million in its opening, and Avengers: Infinity War topped that with $257 million a couple of months later. Ant-Man and the Wasp couldn’t compete with those huge movies – not that it was ever really designed to – so that one opened to just $75 million last July. It seems as if Captain Marvel is poised to get the studio back to some big time box office numbers again (as if they needed any help).

Captain Marvel stars Oscar winner Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, a top-tier fighter pilot who’s also one of the most powerful figures in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s set in the 1990s, and co-stars a digitally de-aged Samuel L. Jackson and Clark Gregg, as well as featuring turns from Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Rune Temte, Algenis Perez Soto, Mckenna Grace, Annette Bening, Clark Gregg, and Jude Law. It’s directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, who previously directed smaller movies like Mississippi Grind, Half Nelson, Sugar, and It’s Kind of a Funny Story. It’s the 21st movie in the MCU, Marvel Studios’ first female-led solo movie, and the first of their films to be (co-)directed by a woman.

Captain Marvel arrives in theaters on March 8, 2019.